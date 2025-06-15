‘No Kings’ Was Biggest Protest in U.S. History: Data Analyst

The “No Kings” protests in every state may have been the biggest day of demonstrations in American history, a data analyst has suggested.

“Based on hundreds of crowd-sourced records of No Kings Day event turnout, and extrapolating for the cities where we don’t have data yet, it looks like roughly 4-6m people protested Trump across the U.S. yesterday,” independent data journalist G Elliott posted to X Sunday.

For reference, that’d mean Saturday’s demonstrations featured 1-2 percent of the total population of 340 million taking to the streets in more than 2,000 cities to voice their opposition to the increasingly authoritarian, far-right policies the president has pursued since assuming office for the second time.

Mobilized anti-Trump resistance is exceeding 2017 levels.



The “No Kings” rallies follow after a spate of demonstrations against immigration raids carried out in Los Angeles and the surrounding area last week, to which Trump deployed 4,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines over the objection of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Demonstrators gather for a "No Kings" protest in Los Angeles. Nic Coury/AFP via Getty Images

In a full report on the figures from Saturday’s demonstrations, Morris added that mounting backlash against Trump’s second term has also witnessed “dramatically more protest activity” than during his first stint in the White House.

The Californian city has been a hotbed of demonstrations following a series of ICE raids last week. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Since his inauguration in January, Trump’s administration has witnessed more than 15,000 protests and rallies, representing a threefold increase in the number of public demonstrations that had taken place by this point in 2017.

A "No Kings" protest at the Utah State Capitol building. Jim Urquhart/REUTERS

As the nationwide anti-government rallies unfolded, the president attended a Washington, D.C., parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, which also happened to coincide with his 79th birthday.

Demonstrators hold a banner featuring a U.S. flag displayed upside down with the words "No Kings" written across it during a protest in New York City. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The White House downplayed the scale of turnout at the anti-Trump protests while playing up the number of people who attended the military parade on Saturday.