Data: Black Interviewees Had Slim Shot at NFL Head Coach Jobs

On the heels of a racial discrimination lawsuit by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Herald crunched the data on everyone interviewed for an NFL head coach position since 2015. The numbers showed that Black candidates had one-fourth the chance of landing the job as others—even after accounting for differences in experience and other factors, the newspaper reported. “It’s an eight-year pattern. That’s impervious. That’s more than a blip,” said Alexis Piquero, chair of the sociology department at the University of Miami, who performed the statistical analysis. The NFL had no comment.