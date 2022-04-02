Date-Rape Drug Found in Model Dumped at Hospital to Die

CHEAT SHEET
Two young women who went out to a party and ended up being dumped at Los Angeles hospitals to die had multiple drugs in their systems—and one of them had ingested GHB, the date-rape drug, according to autopsy results. Three men have been charged in the deaths of model Christy Giles, 24, and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Azola, 26. People reports that toxicology tests found cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and GHB in Giles, and cocaine, MDMA and other unidentified drugs in Cabrales-Azola. One of the three men charged, David Pearce, had previously been charged with sexually assaulting four women.