'Dated and Related': Did Netflix Just Order a Series About Sibling Incest?

Could this be the worst reality show known to mankind? After Netflix’s jam-packed slate of reality dating shows was announced yesterday, a new series titled Dated and Related went viral—for understandable reasons. The title certainly suggests some truly nasty content. Netflix wouldn’t make a show about incest…right?

Right. Though Dated and Related is an atrocious title for a reality show (it sounds like that episode of 30 Rock where Liz Lemon canoodles with her cousin), it’s not really about people having romantic relationships with their family members. While the show’s premise isn’t quite as bad as incest, it’s still pretty distasteful: Siblings will search for the loves of their lives as a unit.

The brothers and sisters “will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal,” according to the streamer’s description of the show. That might mean poking through one another’s dating profiles, going on first dates together, being one another’s wingmen—you know, normal sibling stuff. Maybe? It probably depends on the siblings.

“Will they act as the ultimate sidekick and help you find the love of your life, or will they scuttle your plans and call you out on all your bull?” the description reads. “Either way, it might just be awkward as hell—and we’re totally here for it.” Who is “we,” Netflix? Count me out.

As excited fans of Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle poked through Netflix’s big dating series announcement yesterday, folks had to do a double take when they got to Dated and Related. “dated and related is a terrible name for a dating show bc i thought- nvm,” one Twitter user joked. Another suggested that Netflix already has a “dated and related” show: The Crown.

Somehow, Netflix has the audacity to cancel shows like GLOW and The Babysitter’s Club, but they’re picking up this nonsense? Even though Dated and Related might not live up to Twitter’s horrible expectations, there’s probably a better way to handle a series like this. If Netflix really wanted a show about companions finding “the one” together, the streamer could’ve just made a less creepy version of Dated and Related about best friends instead of siblings. (And, for the love of God, with a different title.)

There’s no official release date for Dated and Related, but Netflix has announced it’ll premiere later this year. That means there’s still plenty of time to change that name!