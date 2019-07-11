CHEAT SHEET
GUILTY
Dating App Murder Suspect Aubrey Trail Convicted of Murdering Sydney Loofe
A Nebraska man accused of fatally strangling a 24-year-old woman after wooing her through an online dating app with his girlfriend was found guilty on Wednesday evening. After three hours of deliberations, jurors convicted Aubrey Trail, 52, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe, a cashier at a Lincoln home-improvements store. Prosecutors say Trail, aided by co-defendant Bailey Boswell, used a dating app to lure Loofe to her death. Her body was finally found in December 2017 in garbage bags scattered among ditches and farm fields in rural Nebraska. During the trial, the alleged grifter stunned the Saline County courtroom when he cut his own throat “several times” before falling out of his wheelchair and yelling: “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all.” After waving his right Thursday to have a jury decide whether he will receive the death penalty, his fate will now be determined by a three-judge panel appointed by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican.