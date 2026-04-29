Daughter of ‘Columbo’ Star Dies by Suicide

The daughter of Columbo star Peter Falk has died by suicide, according to TMZ. Jacqueline Falk was 60 years old. Her father, who starred as Lieutenant Columbo in the iconic NBC series, adopted Jacqueline and her sister, Catherine, with his wife Alyce Mayo after their 1960 wedding. Falk’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, who said Jacqueline had hanged herself in a Los Angeles home. It is not known yet if she left a note behind. The tragic loss comes fifteen years after Peter Falk died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Before his illness, he enjoyed a career that spanned decades. Beyond his work on Columbo, a crime drama where he appeared as a detective in the Los Angeles Police Department, Falk was twice-nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the films Murder Inc. and Pocketful of Miracles. He received a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013, two years after his death. He was also named one of TV Guide’s 50 greatest TV stars of all time, earning the 21st spot on the list.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

TMZ