Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Is Missing
‘GONE WITHOUT A TRACE’
The daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tammy Knickerbocker has reportedly gone missing. Tammy, who held an orange during RHOC Season 2 and 3, took to social media to announce her daughter Lindsey’s disappearance, saying she was last seen in the Vegas area Jan. 9. Her sister, Megan, posted on Facebook that she’s “gone without a trace” after going away with a man who said “he was going to kill her if she didn’t do what she wanted.” Tammy said on her own post that Lindsey had told her she feared the man would hurt her, before “the phone got cut off.” The family appeared on the Bravo reality series at a tumultuous time, as Tammy’s ex-husband Lou died in 2007 in between seasons, with the show depicting the family’s struggle to adapt as they downsized from their once-lucrative lifestyle. Lindsey was arrested in February 2022 for alleged meth possession and having more than $2,000 in counterfeit money, and had previously been arrested in 2013 for allegedly assaulting a police officer.