Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Arrested on Assault Charge

Singer Jason Derulo is facing criticism after a video tour of his California mansion revealed a floor aquarium housing sharks and stingrays beneath a glass walkway. The controversy began after the 36-year-old “Talk Dirty” singer gave Twitch streamer N3on a tour of his Tarzana, California home, showing off the unusual under-floor tank. As the pair walked across the glass-covered aquarium, several marine animals could be seen swimming below, including what appeared to be multiple sharks and stingrays. The display quickly drew backlash online, particularly on popular Reddit celebrity discussion forum Fauxmoi, where users accused Derulo of keeping the animals in an environment far too small. Many critics argued the aquarium appeared barren and offered little enrichment for the animals, while others questioned whether large marine species should be kept in a private residence at all. Several commenters described the setup as “cruel” and called for stricter regulations surrounding exotic animal ownership. The criticism intensified after older comments from Derulo about the tank resurfaced. In an earlier interview, the singer explained that he had designed the large floor aquarium himself and revealed that a shark in the tank had eaten many of the fish originally housed there. The debate has since reignited broader concerns about the treatment of exotic animals kept as luxury status symbols in celebrity homes.
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- 1Singer Facing Backlash Over Animal AbuseSHARK TANKFans and animal advocates have accused Jason Derulo of treating marine animals as décor after a video of his home aquarium sparked backlash online.
- 2Knicks Radio Host Responds After Taylor Swift Hot Mic Moment‘GET OUT OF HERE’Swifties declared war on the radio host after her comments went viral.
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 3Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Busted on Assault ChargeHARSH REALITYThe 20-year-old college student was accused of causing bodily injury in an alleged domestic violence incident before resuming her social media activity hours later.
- 4Jackie Kennedy’s Brutal Two-Word Verdict on Queen ElizabethHEADS OF STATEThe first lady did not like Queen Elizabeth’s hair.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 5‘Bodies In Motion’ Fitness Icon Dead at 71‘KEEP IN MOTION’The TV pioneer had a “sudden passing.”
- 6Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger AssaultARRESTA flight to Munich was forced to land hours early due to an in-flight attack.
- 7Charles Barkley Doubles Down on NSFW Cardi B RemarkTRY IT“I don’t know if those B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” Barkley said while hosting “Inside the NBA.”
- 8Dwayne Johnson Reveals Terrifying Health Scare MYSTERY LUMPThe Rock was forced to smile through a day of public appearances while waiting to learn whether a painful lump was cancerous.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9Tennis Legend Faces Unexpected Roadblock to Her ComebackCUT SHORTThe 44-year-old was scheduled to play in her first tennis tournament in four years.
- 10Wild Video Shows Fisherman’s Wild Great White Shark CatchFIN AND GAMESA dramatic video captures the moment a Nantucket fisherman unexpectedly hooked a great white shark.
ESPN radio host Monica McNutt apologized to Taylor Swift after diehard fans slammed her for calling the pop star a fake Knicks fan. “Is that Taylor Swift down there? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl,” McNutt said during Wednesday night’s wild NBA Finals game while the singer was courtside. McNutt apologized Thursday morning, telling TMZ, “Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said. But here’s the deal: if I am wrong, and I am wrong apparently... I misspoke, I did not know.” The ESPN host had incorrectly believed that Swift was a Cavaliers fan after she attended a game in Cleveland with her Ohio-native fiancé, Travis Kelce. “I did not know of her Knicks loyalty but shout out T Swift, we can be united in orange and blue. It’s fine,” McNutt said. Swifties declared war after McNutt’s comments with one writing on X, “always unfortunate when women are bitter about other women for no reason.” But luckily for Swift’s fans, her presence in Madison Square Garden may have actually contributed to the iconic Game 4 win the Knicks had on Wednesday night, coming back from the San Antonio Spurs’ 29-point lead and winning by one point with a second left on the clock. Swift is also reportedly getting married to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3, but the news remains an unconfirmed rumor.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.
Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.
The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.
Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Arrested on Assault Charge
The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been arrested on a simple assault charge. Milania Giudice, a 20-year-old University of Tampa student, is accused of “causing bodily injury” during an allegedly violent incident in Montville Township, New Jersey, on May 14—though exact details of what allegedly occurred are being kept under wraps by a municipal court, reports TMZ. Milania has remained active on social media despite her run-in with the law. On the day of her arrest, she posted a TikTok video to her 500,000 followers describing herself as “a young, beautiful diva,” and has since posted updates from a tropical vacation. Milania is one of four daughters that Teresa, 54, shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Milania has not publicly addressed her arrest, and her family did not return requests for comment from TMZ or The Sun, which was the first to report on her bust.
Queen Elizabeth II and Jackie Kennedy did not get along when they first met. During the former first lady’s initial visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961, she was disappointed by several things, the most notable being that Queen Elizabeth’s hair was not voluminous enough. “Too flat,” Kennedy remarked in private about the royal’s hairstyle, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. Kennedy was also “slightly disappointed that the palace wasn’t grander,” Caroline Hallemann, author of the new book The Kennedys and the Windsors, told People. However, Kennedy’s unfortunate first impression did not last. The two powerful women met the following year for lunch at Buckingham Palace, where they talked “at length about horses,” Hallemann said, explaining that it was then they found common ground. “That is where they were able to really connect. That was a true passion for both of these women.” Queen Elizabeth, a famous figure since birth, also advised Kennedy on how to handle public scrutiny. “When the first lady described her struggles in the spotlight on their recent state visit to Canada, and the pressures of being in the spotlight 24 hours a day, the queen looked rather conspiratorial and said, ‘One gets crafty after a while and learns how to save oneself,’” Hallemann said.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
Gilad Janklowicz, the fitness instructor behind Bodies In Motion, died on June 9 at the age of 71. The TV pioneer’s “sudden passing” was announced by the Jewish Live Television network, where he hosted a morning show. “A beloved household name, an exceptional athlete, and a cherished member of the JLTV family, Gilad leaves behind an indelible legacy that transformed the fitness landscape in North America and across the globe,” the announcement said. The cause of death was not specified. Born in Israel, Janklowicz was a track-and-field athlete who briefly worked as a fitness instructor in the IDF before moving to the United States to attend UCLA’s film school. In 1983, he launched Bodies In Motion, the first nationally syndicated half-hour fitness show filmed on location. Each episode was filmed on Hawaii’s beaches, and Janklowicz would sign off by quipping, “Till next time, keep in motion.” Janklowicz was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame for making fitness accessible to millions of viewers worldwide. He also received the Jack and Elaine LaLanne Inspirational Achievement Award for his work as an instructor.
An onboard outburst by a passenger on a Lufthansa flight from San Francisco to Munich caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Boston. Flight LH459 left San Francisco on Thursday morning with 508 people on board when the incident happened. According to police, a female passenger attacked another passenger on the plane, causing the A380 to change its flight path for an urgent landing. “The reason for the diversion was an unruly passenger who posed a threat to the safe continuation of the flight,” a Lufthansa employee said following the incident. The flight was forced to sharply pivot south towards Chicago from Manitoba, ultimately heading towards Boston, the suspect was handcuffed to her seat until the flight touched down at Logan International Airport. The woman’s luggage was removed from the plane and she was detained upon landing. The incident is under investigation.
Charles Barkley dared ESPN to fire him after making controversial comments about Cardi B’s body during the NBA Finals. “You know, I’m hoping they fire me. I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I’ve got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire and have to pay me for the next six or seven years,” Barkley said on a Wednesday episode of the Dan Patrick Show. Barkley has been under fire for his comments about the performer’s chest. “I don’t know if those B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” Barkley said while hosting Inside the NBA with Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson, who laughed in response. Cardi B performed her hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Bodega Baddie” during the halftime show of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, wearing a gray bustier and leggings. So far, the network has not addressed Barkley’s comments, but his words have outraged thousands of fans. One commenter wrote on social media that Barkley was “a grown adult on national television reducing a performer to her body like it’s 1995. It’s not funny, it’s not clever, it’s just sad.”
Dwayne Johnson, 54, feared he had testicular cancer after discovering a painful lump earlier this year. The Rock had to spend 24 agonizing hours waiting for test results while carrying out a full day of promotional duties for his movie, Jumanji. The actor opened up about the health scare in a new interview with Esquire, revealing that he discovered the lump while showering and watched the condition worsen over the course of a weekend before seeking medical attention. After examining him, doctors said the issue was likely epididymitis, an inflammation of a tube at the back of the testicle, but warned that cancer could not be ruled out without further testing. The timing could not have been worse as Johnson was scheduled to spend the day promoting the latest Jumanji film. He was forced to carry on with appearances, speeches, and media obligations while waiting for an ultrasound the following morning. “So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing,” Johnson recalled, “And I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches.” The actor said he did not tell his wife, Lauren Hashian, about the scare because he did not want to worry her before he knew the results. Fortunately, the ultrasound confirmed that Johnson did not have cancer and was diagnosed with epididymitis instead. Johnson shared the story while promoting Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana, in which he reprises his role as the demigod Maui.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
Tennis icon Serena Williams was forced to forfeit at the Queen’s Club, London, after her doubles partner suffered a knee injury. After a victorious first match with Williams, Victoria Mboko, 19, slipped during a singles match, sustaining the injury. She officially withdrew from the duo’s scheduled match Thursday morning, advancing their opponents to the semifinal. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, confirmed her highly anticipated comeback in a post on X on June 1, with the caption “Good news travels fast.” Although her big debut was cut short, Williams is scheduled to play in the Berlin Tennis Open, beginning on June 15. “I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season,” the athlete said. In her time off from the sport, the mother of two embarked on personal and business ventures, giving birth to a second daughter, going on a weight-loss journey, and starring in a subsequent advertising campaign with the telehealth company Ro.
A startling video shows a fisherman locked in a chaotic, high-stakes struggle with a great white shark. The fisherman, Elliot Sudal, was out on the water on Sunday off Nantucket’s south shore with apprentice Stone Fornes and fellow angler Nathan Skerritt when they realized they had hooked a far larger predator than expected. Sudal, who has spent more than a decade fishing the area for sharks, told the Nantucket Current the group was not targeting a great white and only realized what they had when a distinctive fin broke the surface. “That was the first white I’ve hooked in 13 years on Nantucket,” he said. “By no means was [I] targeting that white, you can’t control what picks up your bait.” He said the crew acted quickly once the shark was alongside the boat. Skerritt said he “saw the spotted pectoral fin flash in a wave and just focused.” The shark was unhooked and released within seconds and swam away, Sudal added.