Star NFL Linebacker’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowns in Family Pool
‘UNIMAGINABLY DIFFICULT TIME’
The 2-year-old daughter of Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett died Sunday morning after a tragic incident at the family’s South Tampa home. The Tampa Police Department told the Tampa Bay Times that officers were called to the residence just prior to 9:30 a.m., after Barrett’s daughter, Arrayah, had fallen in the swimming pool. The little girl was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. “Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” said a statement from the team Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.” Heartbreakingly, Barrett’s latest Instagram post—on April 19—is a dedication to Arrayah celebrating her second birthday. “Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute,” Barrett posted. “You made our family complete. I love you baby girl.” An investigation is ongoing and according to the Tampa Bay Times, the death is believed to be accidental.