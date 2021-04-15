Daunte Wright Protester Says He Brought ‘Soup for My Family,’ Gives Cheeky Wink to Camera
BOILING OVER
Donald Trump’s worst nightmare has come true. On Wednesday, during the fourth night of demonstrations in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a protester gave an interview clutching a can of soup—and insisted he would use it to nourish his family. Speaking to CNN, the protester gave a cheeky wink as he said: “I’ve been here all four nights. I’m just standing here today with soup for my family. And we’re just watching all of this unfold. It’s very unfortunate.” The reporter, Sara Sidner, asked the protester if he truly intended to feed his family with the soup, or if he was going to throw it at the police. “Like I say, it’s for my family,” the man replied. Trump famously warned of the dangers of soup in July 2020 during the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, saying: “They have cans of soup. Soup. And they throw the cans of soup... and then when they get caught they say, ‘No this is soup for my family.’ They’re so innocent. This is soup for my family. It’s incredible.”