Daunte Wright’s Dad: I Can’t Accept Killer Cop’s ‘Taser’ Explanation
‘DOESN’T SOUND RIGHT’
Daunte Wright’s father is in no mood to listen to excuses from the Minnesota police officer who shot his 20-year-old son dead. Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, shot Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday, and her police chief has since claimed that Potter mistook her handgun for a non-lethal taser. Daunte’s dad, Aubrey, told Good Morning America on Tuesday that he can’t accept any attempt to excuse his son’s killing. “I cannot accept that,” he said. “I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake? That doesn’t sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that.” Daunte’s mom, Katie, added: “I would like to see justice served and her held accountable for everything that she’s taken from us.”