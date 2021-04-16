Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Speaks Out: Cop Who Killed Him ‘Should Know Right From Wrong’
‘I JUST WANT JUSTICE’
Daunte Wright’s girlfriend briefly appeared at a large protest in Brooklyn Center on Thursday, telling the Daily Mail that she just wants justice for her loved one. Alayna, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, was in the car with Wright, a Black man, when he was shot and killed by Kim Potter, a white police officer, on Sunday night in Minneapolis. The cop said she’d mistaken her gun for a Taser. “[Potter] should know right from wrong...I just want justice for him,” Alayna said. She also thanked everyone at the protest, saying, “It means the world to me. I just want to thank everybody for their support, their love and everything.” The protest came the same day that Potter made her first court appearance after she was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Potter resigned as a police officer earlier this week and was released on $100,00 bond. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison. Protestors surrounded Potter’s house after her address leaked on Twitter, causing police to put up barricades around the property. However, the protestors were peaceful and did not try to break down the barricades.