Dave Chappelle Attacker Now Accused of Trying to Kill His Roommate
DOMINO EFFECT
The man charged with attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl is now in even deeper trouble: He has been charged with attempted murder in a separate incident. Isaiah Lee, 23, faces one count of attempted murder for trying to stab his roommate in December 2021, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. “The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this time,” the DA said of the stabbing report that had previously been unsolved. “Lee is charged with stabbing his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment on December 2. As a result of media reports about the Chappelle case, the victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police.” Lee pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges related to the Chappelle incident earlier this month after he ran on stage with a replica gun that contained a switchblade. He’s pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge filed this week.