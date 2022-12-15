Dave Chappelle Attacker Sentenced to Nearly Nine Months in Jail
BEHIND BARS
The man who attacked Dave Chappelle on-stage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in May was sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday, extending his time behind bars as he awaits trial for attempted murder charges stemming from an incident in December 2021 in which he allegedly stabbed his former roommate. On May 3, Lee lunged at the comedian mid-set during a Netflix comedy festival. He was later found to have a 3-inch folding knife in the shape of a firearm, though he didn’t use the weapon against Chappelle, according to the Los Angeles Times. It is still unclear how Lee managed to smuggle the weapon inside the venue. Days after the attack, Chappelle told a crowd at the Comedy Store that he had spoken briefly with the attacker, who claimed that the assault was meant to bring attention to the plight of his grandmother, who lost her Brooklyn home due to gentrification. Lee’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 19.