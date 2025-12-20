Dave Chappelle Drops Suprise Netflix Special
Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle surprised fans on Friday by announcing in a short video posted to social media that his latest stand-up special, The Unstoppable, would be released on Netflix the very same night. In the clip, posted to an official Netflix Instagram account, Chappelle thanks fans who attended one of his shows in his hometown of Washington D.C., in October and reveals that the special will be released on Netflix following the conclusion of the live-streamed Jake Paul v. Anthony Joshua fight. “I wanted to shout out my hometown, Washington D.C., and thank everybody that came out in October to support me at that show,” Chappelle said. ”I just want you to know that show will be streaming on Netflix tonight. After the fight, my new special drops, and I hope you love it.” It’s the five-time Emmy winner’s first stand-up special since 2023’s The Dreamer, and his fourth in a row for Netflix. The 75-minute special is now available to watch on the platform.