Dave Chappelle: Celebs, Not Obama Aides, Wrote Those Mean White House Notes to Trump
‘CRAZY SH*T’
At the time, everyone dismissed this as another obvious lie told by the Trump administration—but it now seems that mean notes were actually left for Donald Trump before Barack Obama left the White House. In an interview with Naomi Campbell on No Filter, comedian Dave Chappelle said he saw celebrities writing “crazy shit” to Trump at one of Obama’s last big parties before leaving office. “Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, ‘The Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets.’ Now, I saw this happening,” admitted Chappelle. “I’m not gonna say who did it... But it was celebrities writing all this crazy shit and putting it all over there and I saw them do it, so when I saw that news I laughed real hard.” One of Trump’s White House press secretaries, Stephanie Grisham, complained back in 2019 that Trump officials found notes saying “You will fail” and “You aren’t going to make it” when they took over. Obama aides always denied it—now we know the truth.