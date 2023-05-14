Dave Chappelle Asks ‘What the F*ck Happened’ to San Francisco at Surprise Show
NO FLOWERS IN HIS HAIR
When Dave Chappelle and San Francisco collide, headlines invariably follow. Returning to the city by the Bay just five months after presenting Elon Musk to an unimpressed audience there, Chappelle performed a last-minute set on Thursday evening. During the show, the controversial comic expressed open contempt for San Francisco, at one point asking, “What the fuck happened to this place?” according to a review by SFGATE. He observed that the city had become “half Glee, half zombie movie,” describing a recent incident wherein he watched someone openly defecate in front of a restaurant he was entering. Chappelle added that San Franciscans “[needed] a Batman” to save it. Despite the derision, the 49-year-old referred to the city as his second home during the show, SFGATE reported, and recalled having played venues there hundreds of times over his career—joking that he’d used “the city like a goddamn ATM.”