D.A. Drops Case Against Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker
The self-styled rapper accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle mid-performance on Tuesday night will not face felony charges after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue the case. Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, namely, a plastic replica gun containing a knife blade. Previous reports said Lee brandished it as he approached Chappelle but sources told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that it actually remained in Lee’s bag the whole time. The Times said that was among the reasons why District Attorney George Gascón dropped the case. Chappelle, who was uninjured, characteristically went on to make a transphobic joke about the assault, calling his attacker “a trans man.” Police said their investigation is ongoing.