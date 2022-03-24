Comedian Dave Coulier Shares Bloodied Photo, Reveals Alcoholism Battle
“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” wrote actor and comedian Dave Coulier in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, revealing for the first time his struggle with substance abuse and journey to sobriety. Coulier, known for playing Joey Gladstone on Full House and sequel series Fuller House, said he’s been alcohol-free since January 1, 2020. He shared a throwback photo of his bloody face, injured after he slipped and fell on a stone staircase while “hammered.” The 62-year-old comedian, also known as the subject of Alanis Morissette’s song “You Outta Know,” added, “The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess. I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back.” He thanked his wife, Melissa Coulier, for sticking with him through the challenges of withdrawal, and celebrated how far he’d come. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing,” he wrote.