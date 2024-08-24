The Foo Fighters called out Donald Trump after the former president used their song “My Hero” at an Arizona rally on Friday without permission.

The 1997 hit played alongside a pyrotechnic display as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to the stage in Phoenix, hours after suspending his 2024 presidential bid and endorsing the GOP nominee.

As videos of the rally hit social media, the Foo Fighters responded to users on X, formerly known as Twitter, curious about the Republican candidate’s song choice.

“Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it.” a spokesperson for the the band told Billboard.

The Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, added that any royalties earned from the former president’s use of “My Hero” to go Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s campaign.

Grohl’s group is the latest in a string of artists speaking out against the Trump campaign’s unauthorized use of their music.

On Aug. 22, Beyoncé threatened the former president with a cease-and-desist after his spokesman Steven Cheung used her song “Freedom” to mock Vice President Kamala Harris in a now deleted post on X.

Trump’s play-first, ask-later music policy has also landed him in hot water with the family of soul legend Isaac Hayes, who are suing the Republican presidential candidate for using the song “Hold On (I’m Coming)” at multiple rallies for years, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Rihanna, and the estates of Prince and Tom Petty.