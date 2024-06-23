Dave Grohl simultaneously poked fun at himself and took a swipe at Taylor Swift during a Foo Fighters concert in London the same night this weekend that Swift’s Eras Tour was playing at Wembley Stadium nearby.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl said from the stage of the somewhat smaller London Stadium. “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well.”

Then, Grohl risked invoking that aformentioned “wrath” by adding, “That’s because we actually play live. What?!”

“Just saying... You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right?” he asked the crowd. “You came to the right fucking place.”

The jab from Grohl, who has publicly praised Swift in the past, may seem to have come out of nowhere. But some commentators have pointed out that his comments may stem from the online harassment his teenage daughter, Violet Grohl, allegedly received from Swifties after posting since-deleted tweets criticizing her reliance on a private jet.

Earlier this year, Violet Grohl tweeted, “why can’t taylor swift just drive like everyone else.” She also faced the wrath of Swift fans by seemingly downplaying the seriousness of AI porn images of the singer that were circulating on X, writing, “digital porn and sexual assault are two very different things.” She has since deactivated her account on the platform.