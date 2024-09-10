Dave Grohl Welcomes New Child ‘Outside’ of His Marriage

Dave Grohl, the beloved frontman of the Foo Fighters and drummer for grunge legends Nirvana, announced the birth of a new child outside of his marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl said in a surprise statement posted on Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

The 55-year-old rock star married Jordyn Blum in 2003. The couple have three children together—Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Although Grohl has emerged as one of the most high profile rock musicians in the last two decades, he only occasionally appears with his family. Most recently, he watched the Wimbledon Championships from box seats with Blum in July. He also appeared with his wife and all three of their daughters on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Grohl was not immediately forthcoming with details about the mother of his new daughter or their relationship, but asked for forgiveness from his family. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

The Foo Fighters have toured consistently since 2021, and began a leg of U.S. stadium shows earlier this summer. The band headlined the first 100 percent capacity show at Madison Square Garden after the COVID-19 pandemic and have toured every year since.

A representative for Grohl did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.