Dave Hollis, Disney Exec Who Led Dominant Era, Dies at 47
LEAVING A LEGACY
Dave Hollis, former president of worldwide distribution at Disney’s movie studio, died in his sleep Saturday night, according to a representative for his family. He was 47. He had recently been hospitalized for heart problems, the rep said. Hollis led theatrical distribution for Disney from 2011 to 2018, helping launch the modern Star Wars trilogy and Marvel’s blockbuster rise, alongside tentpole hit Frozen and the Cinderella live-action remake. Disney soared in box office growth during Hollis’ tenure, leaving a legacy through the company’s unstoppable monopoly in the 2010s. He was married to self-help author Rachel Harris for 16 years, divorcing in 2020, the same year he released his own self-help book, Get Out of Your Own Way. He released another self-help book in 2021 that dealt with his divorce, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For, and also wrote a children’s book. Hollis is survived by his children Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah.