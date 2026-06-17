Child Star From ‘The Ring’ Has Died at 35

June 16, 2026
Austin Powers star Mike Myers has confirmed the production of another sequel to the film series. When asked by a fan on Trevor Noah’s YouTube series, World Cup Watch Party, if there would be a fourth movie, Myers responded with a quick and assuring “yes.” “Wow, that was a quick yes,” Noah responded. The announcement comes after years of anticipation, with Myers, 63, dropping hints about a fourth movie for years. In a 2022 SiriusXM interview, Myers, who also voices the titular character Shrek in the Shrek series, left the door open for new additions to the series. “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist.” The actor later said to Entertainment Weekly in 2024 that “I hinted at that possibility earlier. And I’ve generally avoided spilling the beans about specific plans.” The comedic series, with movies released in 1997, 1999, and 2002, follows British spy Austin Powers and his nemesis, Dr. Evil, as they time travel from the 1960s to the 1990s and 2000s. Myers plays both roles in the three films, which grossed more than $500 million. Fans are generally excited about the update, having waited 24 years for another film. “It will be interesting to see if the original writers and director(s) will be on this project,” one user commented on a post made by Variety on X, announcing the newest sequel. Another user said, “This hits different.”