Bodies of Three Victims Recovered From Collapsed Iowa Building
HEARTBREAKING
The bodies of three victims of the partial collapse of an apartment building in Iowa have been recovered, authorities said Monday. Search crews scouring the site in Davenport found the body of Branden Colvin Sr., 42, on Saturday, with Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel saying that the body of Ryan Hitchcok, 51, was recovered later the same day. Crews did not find the body of Daniel Prien, 60, until 2:30 a.m. Monday, Bladel said, over a week after the building’s collapse on May 28. Authorities initially planned to demolish the building two days after the collapse after incorrectly surmising that all residents had been accounted for. The demolition was paused when one woman was found alive and relatives of other missing residents protested. Bladel also confirmed Monday that cops are looking into a 911 call made the day before the collapse about the building’s condition. “As I’m sure you can understand, our focus has been on the families of the victims in the ongoing recovery efforts,” Bladel said, according to KWQC. “Our focus is still on recovery.”