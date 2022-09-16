David Beckham Queues for 10 Hours With the Public to Pay Respects to the Queen

Read it at The Sun
English soccer royalty David Beckham is understood to have queued for 10 hours in a bid to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The former England captain, nicknamed Goldenballs, joined the public queue at 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to a report in the Sun, arriving at Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, some 10 hours later. The line to view the queen’s coffin is now understood to be five miles long and authorities “paused” access to it for six hours on Friday morning in a bid to alleviate pressure. Wait times for the lucky ones in the queue are now said to be 14 hours.