David Beckham Sues Former Friend Mark Wahlberg After Fitness Deal Sours
BATTLE OF THE HUNKS
David Beckham is suing his former friend and neighbor, actor Mark Wahlberg, saying he “duped” him into a fitness deal that left him $10.5 million out of pocket, according to The Sun. Beckham agreed to be the global ambassador of gym group F45 but says the shares he was promised were withheld from him until the stock price plummeted. Wahlberg and his co-defendants, F45’s founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch, have asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit saying the allegations of “fraudulent conduct” are baseless. Beckham had initially filed suit along with golfing legend Greg Norman in 2022 but a judge told the pair they would have to file separately. Beckham became friends with Wahlberg when he and wife Victoria moved to the same Beverly Hills neighborhood as Wahlberg in 2007. Beckham shared multiple posts promoting F45 to his millions of followers as part of the deal. Those posts have since been deleted.