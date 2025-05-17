David Beckham’s Son Makes Cryptic Post Amid Rumored Family Rift
Brooklyn Beckham offered a tribute to his wife’s grandmother on the one-year anniversary of her death—amid reports he is on the outs with his own family. ”Can’t believe it’s been a year without you naunni x you were always so happy and always made me laugh. I miss you and will love you forever x ❤️,” wrote Beckham, 26, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, alongside a photo of himself and heiress/actress Nicola Peltz’s grandma. The post comes as Beckham is reportedly in the midst of family drama that saw him skip his soccer star dad’s 50th birthday party, which had his mother living out her “worst nightmare,” according to Page Six. While the rift was said to be a dispute with his brother Romeo over his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, Page Six reported that this is just a proxy battle for much deeper issues within the family. Many of the comments below Beckham’s post seized on this alleged tension, with one user telling him: “Remember there is no greater love than the love of your parents.”