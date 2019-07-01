CHEAT SHEET
Man Who Claimed to Be Survivor of Deadly Santa Fe Shooting Never Worked at School
A man who claimed he was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School during the 2018 shooting that killed 10 people actually never worked at the school, The Texas Tribune reports. The man, who called himself David Briscoe, told a harrowing story of survival and was interviewed and quoted by several major national news organizations. It wasn’t until the Tribune interviewed Briscoe in April that they discovered his entire story was an elaborate hoax. According to the school district, he never worked for them. “We are extremely disappointed that an individual that has never been a part of our school community would represent themselves as a survivor of the mass violence tragedy that our community endured,” said Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Leigh Wall. All news organizations that quoted Briscoe, including CNN and The Wall Street Journal, have since removed any reference of him from their stories after being contacted by the Tribune.