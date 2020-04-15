Top Democratic Group Accepted Anonymous $100K Gift of Stocks Linked to Chinese Government, Says Report

CHEAT SHEET
    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    A major Democratic Party group accepted an anonymous gift of $100,000 in shares in a Chinese tech company closely linked to China’s ruling Communist Party, the Washington Free Beacon reports. American Bridge is an opposition-research group founded by liberal political consultant David Brock, and it’s expected to spend millions of dollars boosting Joe Biden’s campaign in the coming months. In 2018, the group reportedly accepted 450 shares in Baidu—a tech giant that experts believe is closer to Beijing’s ruling party than most Chinese companies. It is China’s equivalent to Google and is known to have manipulated searches to hide the communist affiliations of powerful people in the country. The anonymous gift was valued at $101,037, according to the organization's paperwork seen by the Free Beacon.

