David Cameron ‘Shot a Stag and Called It Boris,’ Says Report
David Cameron, the former British prime minister who instigated the Brexit referendum in 2016, has been fairly reluctant to publicly criticize his successors as they try to sort out the mess he left behind. But a report in The Times of London gives an intriguing glimpse into how Cameron really feels about the current PM, Boris Johnson. Cameron, whose memoirs will be released this week, reportedly went on a hunting vacation to the Scottish island of Jura last month, during which he is said to have “shot a stag and named him Boris.” Cameron and Johnson have been rivals since school and they were both in the same notoriously destructive all-male dining club at the University of Oxford in the 1980s. Cameron has largely avoided the media since he stepped down in 2016, but spoke out in a series of interviews this week to publicize his new book. He’s accused Johnson of not really believing in Brexit during the referendum campaign and said Johnson backed Leave “because it would help his political career.”