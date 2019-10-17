CHEAT SHEET
Two Businessmen Plead Not Guilty to Conspiring With Giuliani Henchmen
Two businessmen connected to associates of President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges that they funneled money into U.S. elections in an effort to gain influence. During the hearing for David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin in a Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said they have gathered “voluminous” evidence that includes 10 search warrants and more than 50 bank accounts. The two have been charged in an indictment with Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, in a conspiracy to use straw donors to make illegal campaign contributions in an effort to curry favor for their business interests.
Fruman and Parnas are accused in the indictment in a separate scheme of helping Giuliani to dig up dirt on the president’s political opponents in Ukraine, including an attempt to have the former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch recalled, and are central to an ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump. Parnas and Fruman had their hearings pushed back to Oct. 23. Fruman was released Wednesday night on bail, and Parnas was still in custody Wednesday because he has not yet satisfied his bail conditions, prosecutors said. The case is the first criminal prosecution in connection with a pressure campaign to influence Ukraine officials to help dig up dirt on Democrats for the 2020 re-election campaign, particularly dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, which has become the focus of impeachment efforts underway by the U.S. House of Representatives.