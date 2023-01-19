David Crosby, 1960s Folk Rock Icon, Dies at 81: Report

David Crosby, the legendary folk rocker who defined the sound of the 1960s as a founding member of groups like the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later to become Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), died Thursday, a source close to the musician told Rolling Stone. He was 81.

Melissa Etheridge, the singer-songwriter who conceived a son with Crosby serving as sperm donor, appeared to confirm the news. “Thank you @thedavidcrosby I will miss you my friend,” she tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

Of the other three members of the CSNY supergroup, Graham Nash was the first to comment publicly on Crosby’s loss, writing on Facebook that he was feeling “a deep and profound sadness” over his onetime bandmate’s death.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times,” he continued, “but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.”

A spokesperson for Neil Young declined to comment on the matter to The Daily Beast.

A cause of death was not immediately apparent.

Born in 1941, Crosby joined the band that was to become the Byrds in 1964, playing rhythm guitar and contributing a voice to the harmonic style of singing that came to define the group. They had their first real hits with their covers of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” and the Limeliters’ “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

After departing the Byrds under a cloud in 1967, Crosby began writing songs with Stephen Stills, who had recently decamped from Buffalo Springfield. They were joined by Nash, lately of the Hollies, and later by Young. As a quartet, CSNY played one of their first shows before half a million people who had made the pilgrimage out to Woodstock, New York, for the iconic 1969 festival.

Following the news of his death, his colleagues in music legend flocked to social media to pay their respects. “David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter,” Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys tweeted. “And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words.”

During his later years, Crosby himself was also a prolific—and sardonic—user of social media. Asked his opinion on contemporaneous group the Doors in 2019, he replied, “basically sucked ...guitar and drums pretty ok ...keyboard was awful ..his bass with left hand was abysmal, horrible ...square wheel bad ...and [Jim] Morrison was no effing good as a singer or poet ..poser ....sorry.”

He appeared to soften when tweeting about the artists he loved, though. A day before his death, discussing the Beatles song “Eleanor Rigby” with a follower, Crosby agreed it was “[o]ne of his best,” seemingly in reference to Paul McCartney.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.