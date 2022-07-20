David Crosby Isn’t a Fan of This Fan Art
OUCH
David Crosby, one third of the iconic band Crosby, Stills and Nash, is currently catching online flack due to his less-than-kind response to a fan-made portrait of him. This week, DJB Sackett shared the portrait on Twitter and tagged Crosby. “Hope you are keeping well,” Sackett wrote. “Did a picture of you….Thanks for the music.” “That is the weirdest painting of me. I have ever seen…..don’t quit your day job,” Crosby wrote back. Damn that’s cold. Sackett, fortunately, seems to be taking Crosby’s assessment in stride. “I was happy with the piece,” the Crosby fan told Artnet. “I was disappointed that he didn’t like it, as I had created it as a tribute to him. I’m such a fan of his music. But, of course, I couldn’t expect him to like it, and he is entitled to an opinion.”