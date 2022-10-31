CHEAT SHEET
Suspect in Attack on Paul Pelosi Reportedly Had a List of Other Targets
Law enforcement sources have told CBS News that David DePape, the 42-year-old man accused of bludgeoning Nancy Pelosi’s husband during a violent home invasion early Friday, had a list of potential targets. While authorities have not called the list a “hit list,” police believe DePape, who allegedly demanded to know where the Speaker was during the break-in, might have planned to harm others. DePape allegedly tried to tie Mr. Pelosi up until his wife arrived home, and struck him with a hammer as police arrived. Mr. Pelosi underwent surgery on Friday for a skull fracture and other injuries. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” Nancy Pelosi said Saturday.