David E. Kelley Teases Big News for ‘Big Little Lies’ Fans
In an exclusive interview with People, Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley shared that “everyone is very committed” to making a third season of the hit HBO show happen, six years after the second season aired. “We’re hoping it happens,” Kelley told the magazine at the Gotham TV Awards. “We had a great time doing the first two seasons, and we all want to do it again.” Despite these hopes, nobody in the star-studded cast—including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern or Zoë Kravitz—is “under contract” yet. As Kelley explained, “You need to corral a lot of high-caliber talent and their publicists, but everyone is very committed to it.” The show, based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling 2014 novel, premiered on HBO in 2017, with the second following in 2019. Its first season won eight Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Limited Series.