Drunk Florida Man Who Sent Vile Email to Ilhan Omar Escapes Prison Time
‘HEINOUS’
Three years ago, a drunk David George Hannon sent an email to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in which he threatened to kill her and denigrated her Islamic faith. Now, a federal judge has sentenced the 67-year-old Florida man to three years of probation, and ordered him to pay a $7,000 fine and submit to mandatory mental health and substance abuse treatment. According to federal sentencing guidelines, Hannon should have faced 10 months in jail, but the judge noted his high degree of remorse, his troubled past, and health issues, whilst also saying his email was “heinous and inappropriate in every regard.” In the typo-laced email, with a subject line that read “Your Dead You Radical Muslim,” Hannon told Omar that she “WILL DIE AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL CHEER.” Hannon, a former Trump supporter, claimed he did not remember writing the email but admitted to sending it nonetheless, though he somehow insisted he was not fueled by hate.