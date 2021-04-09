Off-Duty Pentagon Cop Charged With Double Second-Degree Murder in Maryland

CHEAT SHEET
    Jamie Ross

    An off-duty Pentagon officer accused of shooting and killing two men in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Wednesday morning has reportedly been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. David Hall Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning, according to NBC News Washington, and also faces a gun charge and attempted-murder charge. Takoma Park officials said in a news release Wednesday that a Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer fired his gun at the scene after he witnessed “what he thought was a car being broken into.” It added: “He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction... The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon.” The two victims have been identified as Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights.

