Off-Duty Pentagon Cop Charged With Double Second-Degree Murder in Maryland
IN CUSTODY
An off-duty Pentagon officer accused of shooting and killing two men in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Wednesday morning has reportedly been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. David Hall Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning, according to NBC News Washington, and also faces a gun charge and attempted-murder charge. Takoma Park officials said in a news release Wednesday that a Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer fired his gun at the scene after he witnessed “what he thought was a car being broken into.” It added: “He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction... The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon.” The two victims have been identified as Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights.