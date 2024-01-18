David Henrie Teases ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Return With Selena Gomez

CHEAT SHEET
    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Selena Gomez blows a kiss from the red carpet at the American Film Institute Awards Luncheon.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    The actor David Henrie teased the return of the hit Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place with posts on X, TikTok, and Instagram Thursday. “The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown,” Henrie wrote. The sequel is being produced by Henrie and Selena Gomez, who is set to guest star in the series pilot as Alex Russo, the role that launched her carrier. Henrie will reprise his role as Justin Russo, Gomez’s TV sibling, whose adult life as an ordinary dad sans magic is turned upside down when a young wizard in need appears on his doorstep. New cast members Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll with It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat), and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess) have been announced, but it’s unclear if any more original cast members from Wizards’ 2007-2012 run will return. The sequel is set to premiere later this year.

