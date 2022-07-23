CHEAT SHEET
    Lee Zeldin Attacker Arrested, Faces Federal Assault Charge

    NABBED

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    Youtube via WGRZ

    The armed army vet who allegedly drunkenly attacked New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is now facing a federal assault charge, the United States District Attorney's office announced Saturday. Police say that David Jakubonis attempted to stab Republican candidate Zeldin while he was on stage—with a $10 cat keyring, according to the Daily Mail. In a statement, Zeldin said he was OK after the incident and thanked those that have reached out to see how he's doing: "Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him." Zeldin was critical after his alleged attacker was initially released on his own recognizance. Jakubonis will appear in court Saturday afternoon.

