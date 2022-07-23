CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Lee Zeldin Attacker Arrested, Faces Federal Assault Charge
NABBED
Read it at WGRZ
The armed army vet who allegedly drunkenly attacked New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is now facing a federal assault charge, the United States District Attorney’s office announced Saturday. Police say that David Jakubonis attempted to stab Republican candidate Zeldin while he was on stage—with a $10 cat keyring, according to the Daily Mail. In a statement, Zeldin said he was OK after the incident and thanked those that have reached out to see how he’s doing: “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.” Zeldin was critical after his alleged attacker was initially released on his own recognizance. Jakubonis will appear in court Saturday afternoon.