Michigan Pastor With 8 DUIs Charged With Trying to Murder Two Cops
HOLY MOLY
A Michigan pastor with eight prior DUI arrests intentionally crashed into a patrol car on Wednesday after refusing to obey deputies’ instructions, authorities allege. David Jones, a pastor at Hilton Oaks Baptist Church in Ferndale, is has been charged with attempting to murder two sheriff’s deputies and is being held on a $1 million bond. Police allege deputies tried to speak to Jones after they received calls about a man parked in a car outside a convenience store. He allegedly sped off and slammed into a building, turned around, then slammed into a police car, according to Arena County Undersheriff Don McIntyre. “If you turn your vehicle around and intentionally collide with a police vehicle, you are going to be charged with attempted murder on police,” said McIntyre. Officers were reportedly forced to wrestle Jones out of the vehicle. The two deputies were uninjured.