David Lynch on Those Cannes Rumors: ‘I Have No New Film Coming Out’
ELABORATE ON THAT
When Variety reported Monday that “two well-informed sources” had indicated that celebrated auteur David Lynch had been quietly working on a new feature film to bring to next month’s Cannes Film Festival, fans came together on social media to rejoice in the news. On Tuesday, however, the elusive filmmaker emerged from the woodwork in an attempt to put the rumor to bed. “I have no new film coming out,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s a total rumor. So there you are. It is not happening. I don’t have a project. I have nothing at Cannes.” Doth the lady protest too much? In a cryptic elaboration, Lynch continued, “They say there’s something new at Cannes, and they don’t say whose it is, and some people thought it was my film, but it’s not. So we’ll wait and see, and see whose it is.” The fabled flick had been set to star Lynch muse Laura Dern “either as a cameo or a supporting role,” Variety said Monday, “along with some other Lynch regulars.” The director, ever wild at heart and weird on top, insisted to EW that he has been working daily not on a new feature, but on his “painting and sculpture.”