Glenn Greenwald Confirms Husband David Miranda’s Death at 37
‘PROFOUND SADNESS’
David Miranda, the Brazilian politician, has died, his journalist husband Glenn Greenwald confirmed Tuesday. “It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing away of my husband,” Greenwald tweeted. “He would have turned 38 tomorrow.” Greenwald added that Miranda, who had represented the state of Rio de Janeiro since 2019, passed away early Tuesday “after a 9-month battle” in the ICU. A cause of death was not disclosed, though Greenwald wrote in November that Miranda had spent months receiving treatment for gastrointestinal issues and sepsis. “He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends,” Greenwald wrote. In a series of tweets, Greenwald paid tribute to his husband as having been “key to the Snowden story” and heralded his political achievements as the “first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32.” Responding to the news, Brazilian President Lula Inácio Lula da Silva tweeted his condolences to Greenwald and his family, calling Miranda a “young man with an extraordinary trajectory who left too soon.”