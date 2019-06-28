CHEAT SHEET
IN CUSTODY
Mastermind Behind David Ortiz Shooting Arrested in Dominican Republic
The man who allegedly ordered a hit that wounded Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Friday, CNN reports. According to the Dominican National Police, Victor Hugo Gomez was taken into custody for ordering the killing of his cousin—Sixto David Fernandez—who was sitting with Ortiz at a bar. Officials said Gomez had suspected Fernandez turned him into authorities back in 2011. Gomez allegedly arranged the hit from the U.S., where he is wanted by the Drug Enforcement Agency. He is accused of being tied to Mexico's Gulf Cartel and previously did prison time in a Dominican prison on drug-related charges.
Twelve men have reportedly been arrested after Ortiz was shot, with two still at-large. The former slugger was flown back to the U.S. to recover shortly after the incident, and reports from earlier this month indicate he’s recovering.