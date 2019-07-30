CHEAT SHEET
David Ortiz Posts First Photo Since Dominican Republic Shooting
Red Sox legend David Ortiz said he is spending “priceless” time with his family in his first Instagram post since he was shot and seriously injured in the Dominican Republic. “Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless… Thank for all the prayers,” Ortiz wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Too bad I can’t crush food yet!!!!” The photos in the post showed a steak on a grill, pasta, and fish. Ortiz was shot in the lower back while sitting at a Santo Domingo night club in early June and was subsequently flown to Boston for further treatment. He was released from the hospital over the weekend after undergoing one surgery in the Dominican Republic and at least two more at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Multiple men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, and officials determined Ortiz was not the intended target in the crime.