David Ortiz Shooting Suspect Identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia

The man accused of shooting Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz at a club Sunday night in the Dominican Republic has been identified by cops as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, according to ESPN. The former slugger is now out of surgery and doing “fine,” according to his family, although his media assistant said he’s still in intensive care. Garcia was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar where the shooting took place. He was badly injured, reportedly sustaining a cranium contusion, trauma to his thorax, trauma on his left knee, and trauma on his right leg. Investigators are working to determine whether the suspect set out to target Ortiz.