Suspect in Model’s Death Had Passport, $30K in Hand When Caught: Prosecutor
MOTION DENIED
One of the three men arrested in connection with the November overdose deaths of an Instagram model and her friend had his passport and $30,000 in cash on him when authorities took him into custody, Los Angeles prosecutors said Monday. David Pearce, 39, had also been researching countries that do not hold extradition treaties with the United States, according to Deputy District Attorney Kristine Mariano. The hearing concerned Pearce’s motion to have his bail reduced from $3.4 million, with his attorney arguing that Pearce had won the cash during a recent trip to Las Vegas. Pearce also pleaded not guilty on Monday to rape charges unrelated to model Christy Giles and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. With four alleged victims accusing him of acts of sexual assault between 2010 and 2020, however, Pearce constitutes “a threat to public safety,” according to Judge Victoria Wilson. Pearce is a “serial rapist,” she added, denying his motion.