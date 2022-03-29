Perdue Claims He Misunderstood ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants Directed at Gov. Kemp
HARD OF HEARING
Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue claims he “misunderstood” the crowd’s clear chants of “lock him up!” toward Gov. Brian Kemp at Perdue’s rally on Saturday. “I really thought they were saying ‘lock them up,’” he said during a campaign stop Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was what I had said very pointedly in my speech, was the people responsible for this malfeasance should be investigated and are brought to justice. That’s what I said. I misunderstood what they were saying.” But Perdue also retweeted a Journal-Constitution reporter who had noted that the crowd chanted “lock him up!” just as Perdue was telling the crowd that Kemp had not done enough to overturn the 2020 election. Perdue is running against Kemp for the Republican nomination more than a year after losing his Senate seat.