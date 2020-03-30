CHEAT SHEET
David Schramm, Star of 'Wings,' Dead at 73
Actor David Schramm, best known for playing Roy Biggins on Wings, has died at the age of 73, The Acting Company confirmed on Sunday. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed. “We mourn his loss and will miss him,” said Margot Harley, co-founder of The Acting Company, of which Scramm was a founding member. The actor, who graduated from Juilliard in New York City, made several stage appearances throughout his career in productions on Broadway, New York Theatre Workshop, and Shakespeare Theatre Company, to name a few. Schramm starred in Wings in the 1990s for eight seasons as Roy Biggins, an airline owner, and also featured in the television movie The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story, as well as Another World and Wise Guy.