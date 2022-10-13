‘Incel’ Threatened to ‘Blow Away’ Women at University of Michigan, Feds Say
SUPER CREEPY
A Rhode Island man and self-described “incel” is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at the University of Michigan last year because, according to prosecutors, he hated women. David Shittu, 30, was arrested Wednesday on one count of making threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. According to a complaint reviewed by The Daily Beast, Shittu was a fan of notorious incel Elliot Rodger, whose loathing of women led him in 2014 to kill six people and injure 14 others before taking his own life. Shittu, who is mentally ill and lives in a group home, according to court records, allegedly posted a message online warning that he planned to go to the University of Michigan on Oct. 4, 2021 and “blow away every woman I see with an AR-15.” “There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it,” he allegedly wrote. Authorities at the time said Shittu, who has not been publicly identified until now, had “neither the means or opportunity” to act on his plan. The complaint against Shittu does not explain why he allegedly chose the Michigan school as a target.